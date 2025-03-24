Brewers Make Big Decision Involving Slugger After Red-Hot Spring
The Milwaukee Brewers are pretty much ready to go for the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.
There's a lot of excitement around the league right now. We are just three days away from Opening Day so there's obviously a lot of hope and optimism around the new season. That doesn't mean everything has been all good the last few days. With the season approaching, there's been plenty of cuts over the last few days. Teams have been getting their 26-man active rosters ready to go for Opening Day.
The Brewers have been hard at work getting the roster ready and that led to some tough cuts, but also rewarded others who had big springs. One guy who reportedly cracked the big league roster is infielder Vinny Capra, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Infielder Vinny Capra has been informed that he’s made the Brewers Opening Day roster," McCalvy said.
There was almost no buzz around Capra heading into Spring Training. He appeared in three games at the big league level last year with the Brewers, but he had one of the most dominant Spring Trainings of any player in the organization which led to the well-deserved big league roster spot.
Capra has appeared in 18 games and is slashing .283/.353/.739 with six home runs, 14 RBIs, five walks, and three doubles. He's certainly earned this opportunity. For all of the sadness of cuts and other things of that nature, this time of year also leads to feel-good stories. This is one.
More MLB: Brewers All-Star Gets Intriguing Update Ahead Of Opening Day