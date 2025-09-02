Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Make Jacob Misiorowski Statement With Rookie's Struggles Turning Heads

What's the plan come playoff time?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) watches a solo home run by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) during the fourth inning of their game Monday, September 1, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) watches a solo home run by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) during the fourth inning of their game Monday, September 1, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Jacob Misiorowski certainly hasn't been pitching like an All-Star of late.

It's been a whirlwind season for the 23-year-old Misiorowski, who was sent to the Midsummer Classic by the league office as an injury replacement after only five major league starts. He was electric in those first five outings, but since returning from a stay on the 15-day injured list in early August, he's been positively pedestrian.

Misiorowski lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs in the Milwaukee Brewers' 10-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. That brought his ERA to 8.59 in four starts since returning from the IL, and 4.50 in 11 starts overall.

Pat Murphy says Misiorowski will remain in the rotation

Sep 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

There have been positive signs from Misiorowski, certainly, like his 10-strikeout game against the Atlanta Braves last week. But the fact that the Brewers have every intention of winning a World Series makes his inclusion in the playoff starting rotation feel highly uncertain.

After the loss on Monday, however, manager Pat Murphy pledged to keep Misiorowski in the rotation for the time being, though he left the door cracked for discussions about moving him to the bullpen without giving many specifics.

“I think we’re learning as we go,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We need him as a starter right now and he’s developing as a starter. That discussion hasn’t begun about what else could happen.”

The optics of Misiorowski's All-Star selection may not look great in hindsight, but the Brewers are far more concerned with getting him right. There are only 23 games left on the schedule, meaning Misiorowski is likely to have four more starts at most before the playoffs begin.

And the thought of having Misiorowski, who regularly touches 102 mph as a starter, throw max-effort pitches out of the bullpen undoubtedly has to be in the Brewers' minds. Especially in a short series, when the Brewers might stick to only three starters, his odds of throwing in relief have to be decent at a minimum.

Still, Murphy's resolve to keep the rookie in the rotation for now has to be respected.

