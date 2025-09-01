Brewers Sign 8-Year Veteran Infielder In Last-Minute Reunion
Luis Urías has been around the block in his eight years in Major League Baseball, and that trend continued on Sunday.
In eight years since debuting with the San Diego Padres, the 28-year-old Urías has played for five teams. He's been traded three times, elected free agency once, and was released by the Athletics on Thursday.
But Urías' best days were with the Milwaukee Brewers between 2020 and 2023. And on Sunday, he reached an agreement to go back to the Brewers organization.
Brewers, Luis Urías broker minor-league deal
According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers and Urías are in agreement on a minor-league contract. Urías will report to Triple-A Nashville, and because he signed before the noon ET deadline on Monday, he will be eligible for inclusion on the postseason roster.
In 96 games for the A's this season, Urías slashed .230/.315/.338, totaling eight home runs and 25 RBIs. You'd be hard-pressed to call him an impact player, but he can man second base or third, and the Brewers have seen him go on hot streaks at the plate in the past.
In 269 games from 2021-22, Urías totaled 6.2 bWAR for the Brewers, slashing .244/.340/.426 (111 OPS+) and hitting 39 home runs. His power stroke could come alive simply by returning to American Family Field.
However, there's no guarantee Urías makes an impact for Milwaukee this time around. The Brewers' infield is a crowded mix, and if there aren't any injuries between now and October, Urías' inclusion on the playoff roster would be unlikely.
The Brewers traded Urías to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline in 2023 for right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock, who they then flipped to the Colorado Rockies for reliever Nick Mears.
Still, there's something to be said for returning to the comforts of an organization in which a player has already played well. The signing was of no significant cost to the Brewers, so Urías will head to Nashville with a brief window to prove he can still be a real contributor to a playoff-caliber team.
