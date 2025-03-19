Brewers Make Surprising Decision With Red-Hot 25-Year-Old
With Opening Day just about one week away, things aren't necessarily easy right.
Each Major League Baseball team has to trim down its active roster to 26 guys for Opening Day and we've started to see plenty of cuts across the league. The Milwaukee Brewers have started to make some serious decisions and one that was somewhat surprising on Wednesday was reportedly reassigning 25-year-old hurler Craig Yoho, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Brewers roster moves: INF Andruw Monasterio has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville; C Jorge Alfaro and RHP Craig Yoho were reassigned to Minor League camp," McCalvy said.
The Brewers have had some questions and injuries in the bullpen so far in Spring Training. Yoho has been a bright spot and appeared in seven games and logged a 1.23 ERA across 7 1/3 innings pitched. He certainly was impressive, but it seems like he will at least begin the 2025 season in the minors.
It wouldn't be a shock to see him in the majors in 2025, but he's just 25 years old and only has appeared in 51 professional games, not including Spring Training. He had a 0.94 ERA last year across 48 outings and made it all the way up to Triple-A. He was great last year and has been great in camp. Yoho made a case for himself and it is somewhat surprising that Milwaukee sent him down, but if he can continue to shine he likely won't be down there for long.
More MLB: Brewers 27-Year-Old Seems Like Favorite To Win Roster Battle