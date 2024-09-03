Brewers Make Surprising Roster Moves, Demote Reliever Amid Impressive Season
The Milwaukee Brewers decided to shake up their roster due to a few injury updates, but one hurler's demotion may come as a head-scratcher.
The Brewers have been dealing with an enormous amount of injuries throughout the 2024 season, and nothing seems to be changing as the club's last month of the regular season is underway. Fresh off of a 9-3 win in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, the club made a few roster moves.
"Left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner reinstated from the 15-day injured list," The Milwaukee Brewers announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. "Left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson placed on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain, retro Sept. 2. Right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero recalled from Triple-A Nashville."
Milner has a 4.92 ERA with a 52-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .277 batting average against and a 1.32 WHIP in 53 innings across 51 games this season.
Hudson has a 1.73 ERA with a 62-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .135 batting average against and a 0.72 WHIP in 62 1/3 innings across 43 games this season.
Demoting Hudson and calling Milner back up to the majors doesn't seem to make sense when only looking at the numbers, but there is more to the story. Hudson has shown some signs of fatigue and will likely primarily use the demotion as a time to recover ahead of a postseason run.
Milner is returning from a rehab assignment with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers where he only allowed a single hit with no walks or earned runs across two innings of work between two games.
Hudson will certainly get another chance to pitch at the major league level this season, and will likely be a crucial part of Milwaukee's bullpen when October comes around.
Peguero will get another shot to prove himself with Milwaukee and Wilson would likely return to the majors late-to-mid September, barring another setback.
