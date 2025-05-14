Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Addresses Elephant In The Room
The Milwaukee Brewers are in a rut right now.
Milwaukee will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. The Brewers lost of the first two games, including a 2-0 back-breaker on Tuesday night. Overall, the Brewers have lost five of their last six games and things haven't gone their way.
Tuesday's loss is just another example of this. Milwaukee had a great night pitching-wise. Quinn
Priester allowed just one earned run across five innings of work. The bullpen held up for the most part, aside from Joel Payamps allowing one earned run late. Overall, the Brewers allowed two runs and struck out seven batters, but the offense wasn't clicking. The Brewers only tallied three base hits and one walk in the game.
After the contest, the Brewers held another closed-door meeting and manager Pat Murphy spoke to the media afterward, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"We’re not playing with a ton of confidence," Murphy said. "We have a bunch of guys just not at their best right now. When the wind’s blowing real hard, you can’t try to fight it. Sometimes you have to let it play its course. That doesn’t mean we’re not doing everything we can, but you can’t try to outthink yourself and try to be more than what you really are...
Murhpy continued.
"We were off to such a great start last year and we never had to worry, you know what I mean? I'm just saying we were off and running...and things felt good," Murphy said. "These young guys were believing it and it was fun. Now we're trying to repeat that and we've had some big losses off the team and we've had some really adverse things go against us, whether it's calls that went against us, whether it's injuries, we can go on and on. (Pitching injuries) isn't the issue right now. We've got to get the heart of the order producing."
