Brewers Phenom Jesús Made Had Explosive Double-A Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have one of the best overall prospects in Major League Baseball right now.
This was the case before Jackson Chourio made the jump to the big leagues in 2024. The Brewers didn't waste much time getting another top prospect in infielder Jesús Made. At just 18 years old, he has burst onto the scene this year and has made national headlines left and right. Made carried the momentum of a solid professional debut last year in the Dominican Summer League to a good Spring Training, and now is the Brewers' No. 1 prospect.
Right now, he's ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, per Baseball America and the No. 5 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.
Made began the 2025 season down with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats and has made it all the way up to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. He made his Double-A debut on Tuesday and unsurprisingly, there were some fireworks. Overall, he went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs, and two runs scored. You can check out the triple below, as shared on social media by Baseball America.
MLB Pipeline also shared a clip of the play on social media while noting that Made is the youngest player across baseball right now in Double-A.
Made is playing at another level. He's appeared in 111 games this season and is slashing .287/.383/.421 with six home runs, 60 RBIs, 45 stolen bases, 28 doubles, six triples, and 77 runs scored. He played 83 games in Class-A, 27 games in High-A, and now one game in Double-A.
The Brewers have another potential star on their hands
All throughout the season, there have been comparisons between Made and Chourio because of the similarities in age when they started their professional careers, numbers put up, and how quickly they have both shot up prospect rankings. The Brewers fast-tracked Chourio to the big leagues. He made his debut last year at 20 years old. The Brewers seem to have Made on a similar schedule.
When Chourio was 18 years old, he also started the season in Class-A and made the jump all the way to Double-A. Overall, he played 99 games that year and slashed .288/.342/.538 with 20 homers, 75 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 30 doubles, five triples, and 75 runs scored. The numbers aren't exactly the same, of course, but eerily similar.
We've all seen how Chourio has worked out in the big leagues. If Made follows the same timeline, then he'll spent the entire 2026 season down in the minors between Double-A and Triple-A and then would make his big league debut to begin the 2027 season. Imagine if at that point, the Brewers could have two young guys putting up the production Chourio has been able to? Again, there's no way to know if he'll follow the exact same path or even have the success of Chourio, but there's a lot to like about this kid.
