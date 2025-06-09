Brewers-Marlins Blockbuster Called Best Trade In Milwaukee History
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a lot of good -- and some not-so-good -- trades in team history.
This isn't ground-breaking and could be said about each and every Major League Baseball team. Milwaukee has had a lot of success in recent years and one of the reasons why is one of the team's biggest trades in team history.
FanSided's Paul Dietrich made a list of the five best and worst trades in team history and had the team's deal with the Miami Marlins to acquire Christian Yelich in the No. 1 spot.
"No. 1. January 25, 2018: Christian Yelich," Dietrich said. "Full trade: Milwaukee sends Lewis Brinson, Isan Diáz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto to Miami for Christian Yelich. Yelich had been a good player in Miami, but immediately upon his arrival in Milwaukee, he accessed power that he’d never had before, and he won the MVP in 2018 and probably would have again in 2019 if not for an injury that cost him the final month of the season.
"It has been up and down since, but Yelich has earned over 25 WAR as a Brewer and is one of the best players in team history, and the team’s longest sustained period of success coincides with his arrival. None of the four prospects that Milwaukee sent to the Marlins amounted to anything; in fact, the combined value of their major league careers is negative seven WAR."
Yelich is one of the best and most-decorated players in team history already at just 33 years old. He took home the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player Award, is a three-time All-Star, two-time batting champ, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner just in his first seven seasons in Milwaukee, not including 2025.
Overall, Yelich has appeared in 886 games with the Brewers and has slashed .281/.380/.488 with 158 homers, 496 RBIs, 143 stolen bases, 165 doubles, and 21 triples while helping Milwaukee in one of its most successful/consistent stints in team history in the standings.
