Brewers May Soon Lose 4-Year MLB Veteran To Midseason Opt-Out
The Milwaukee Brewers have some important administrative business to address during the All-Star break.
Pitching depth is vital to every Major League Baseball team, and the Brewers might soon lose some of theirs at the Triple-A level. That depends on whether or not they're willing to mix up their current pitching staff in the majors.
On Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 reported that Vinny Nittoli, the 34-year-old journeyman currently pitching for Triple-A Nashville, plans to exercise his midseason opt-out included on the minor league contract he signed with the Brewers before the season.
According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the actual opt-out date is Tuesday. The Brewers will then have 24 hours to decide whether to add Nittoli to the major league roster or let him seek new opportunities with other clubs.
Nittoli has yet to appear in a major league game for the Brewers, having pitched to a 3.86 ERA in 27 games with Nashville. He has 37 strikeouts and a 1.54 WHIP in 28 innings pitched.
The journeyman has parts of four seasons in the big leagues, spanning four seasons with five teams. Last season, he made nine total appearances for the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles. He has a career major league ERA of 2.41 in 18 2/3 innings.
As Adams suggested in his piece, the decision likely comes down to whether or not the Brewers are comfortable optioning Tobias Myers back to Triple-A. Myers, a promising rookie in 2024, had a 4.95 ERA in six outings early in the year before spending most of the season thus far in Nashville himself.
Before the Brewers resume their season in Los Angeles on Friday, we'll know if Nittoli's journey in the Milwaukee organization will continue.
