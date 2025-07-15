Brewers Might Trade Former Yankees All-Star: 'Isn't Out Of The Question'
The Milwaukee Brewers are facing a problematic logjam in their starting rotation.
What was once a decimated pitching staff has now becoming overcrowded. It’s a good problem to have for the Brew Crew, of course, but it’s also one that might lead to a surprising trade.
With former New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortés Jr. set to return soon from injury, the Brewers will have six capable starters for five available spots in the rotation. FanSided’s Tremayne Person wondered whether this might lead to Cortes being dealt.
“The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is looming at the end of the month, and Cortes, a pending free agent, could … become an asset on the market,” Person wrote.
“If Milwaukee feels confident in their depth and believes they can upgrade elsewhere — particularly in the bullpen or outfield — packaging Cortes in a deal isn’t out of the question. After all, his current rehab outings may not only be about returning to the mound for Milwaukee — they might also be doubling as a showcase for contenders needing a playoff-tested lefty.”
“Whether it’s by returning to the rotation or as a trade piece, Nestor Cortes is trending toward relevance in the second half,” Person continued. “And in either scenario, he could play a pivotal role in shaping the Brewers’ postseason push.”
It would be a shame to cut ties with Cortés so soon after acquiring the left-hander, but there’s a chance the Brewers really like what they have right now in a rotation comprised of Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, and Jose Quintana. There aren’t a ton of weaknesses in that rotation, especially if Priester stays hot and Misiorowski continues his magical rookie season.
Could Milwaukee hang onto Cortés, keeping six starters in the fray to protect against injury? That might be wise, especially with Woodruff’s recent history. By July 31, we’ll know whether or not Cortés is the odd man out.
