Brewers Must Make Franchise-Altering Freddy Peralta Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball this year and their pitching staff has been a big reason why. This staff, led by ace Freddy Peralta, is dominant.
But Peralta is entering his final year of team control next season, which has resulted in him being tossed into some offseason trade rumors. Milwaukee could look to trade Peralta before he walks in free agency after the 2026 season, but the front office could also look to sign him instead.
Yardbarker's Taylor Bretl recently urged the Brewers to sign Peralta to a contract extension in the offseason, calling it a move that Milwaukee must make.
Could Brewers land contract extension with Freddy Peralta?
"In a career-defining season, Peralta posted a career-best 2.70 ERA and led the National League with 17 wins. With a club option for 2026 and unrestricted free agency looming in 2027, the Brewers need to find the best option to keep Peralta in Milwaukee," Bretl wrote. "Peralta’s current five-year, $15.5 million contract is a bargain, but to keep him in Milwaukee – especially after an All-Star season – his asking price is bound to skyrocket. The Brewers need to find a smart, team-friendly deal to keep the 29-year-old ace in Milwaukee."
In theory, this idea makes perfect sense. Peralta is the team's best pitcher and he's quickly emerging as one of the best pitchers in the National League.
But in practice, it's not going to be that simple, especially on a team-friendly team, like Bretl indicates.
Peralta is headed to his last year of team control before he hits unrestricted free agency after next season. Once he gets to free agency, he's likely going to be worth well over $100 million, which would firmly place him out of the Brewers' price range.
Inking Peralta to a contract extension feels like a fever dream for Milwaukee right now. There's almost no chance the team will be able to sign him to a "team-friendly deal," though there's a chance the Brewers spend some money and ink him to a six- or seven-year contract worth well over $150 million. It would be out of character for the Brewers, but it's the price they'd need to pay to keep their ace.
