Brewers Must Make Season-Altering Jacob Misiorowski Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, and their dominant pitching staff has been a large reason why they've sustained this success.
The most intriguing pitcher on the roster is rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. When he's at his best, the righty is close to untouchable. But for the last few weeks, he's been mediocre at best, leading to a big decision looming over the Brewers as the postseason approaches.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently discussed Misiorowski's role on the team as the postseason closes in. Rotman, like many, seems to believe the young righty will be used out of the bullpen in October.
Starter or reliever? What will Jacob Misiorowski's postseason role be?
"Jacob Misiorowski looked like an instant ace when he made his Milwaukee Brewers debut. He was so impressive in his first five starts that MLB even controversially gave him an All-Star nod," Rotman wrote. "This might've been premature, as Misiorowski has a 5.45 ERA in his nine starts since the break and a 6.23 ERA in seven starts since returning from an IL stint in mid-August. He's surpassed five innings just once in those seven outings, and that came against the Pittsburgh Pirates, arguably the worst offensive team in the league.
"Misiorowski, as a reliever, is a fascinating idea. 13 of his 68 Minor League appearances came in relief, so he does have some experience in that role, but he hasn't worked out of the 'pen at all in the Majors. Based on how things have gone for him lately, would the Brewers be comfortable using him in any sort of leverage spots in the postseason?"
It would be very shocking if the Brewers didn't use Misiorowski on their postseason roster. He's almost certainly coming to October with the team, so that option can practically be ruled out.
The Cincinnati Reds have already begun using Chase Burns in the bullpen. Why couldn't the Brewers do the same?
At this point, that seems like the most logical option. Misiorowski could be electric in a one or two-inning role for the Brewers. When he's at his best, there are few pitchers as dominant as he is. In a crunch, the righty could stretch out and give the Brewers four or five innings out of the bullpen. The idea makes too much sense to look past at this point.
