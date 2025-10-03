Brewers Must Overcome The Odds To Win NLDS vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series starting on Saturday. Game 1 of the series will start at 1:08 p.m. Eastern Time and air on TBS. After winning 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and capturing their fourth NL Central title in the last five years, the Brewers will have home field advantage throughout the entire postseason.
Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester are lined up to start the first two games for Milwaukee, so they should be in good shape as the NLDS gets underway. But they'll have to continue defying the odds to make a deep run.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report made some Division Series predictions and had the Cubs defeating the Brewers in five games.
Brewers Predicted To Lose NLDS To Cubs
"This is the toughest Division Series matchup of the four to predict. The general feel is that both of these teams peaked before October, and it's hard to take anything for granted with either pitching staff," Rymer wrote.
"What the Cubs have that the Brewers really don't, however, is an offense that doesn't need to string hits together to put runs on the board. And in October, the long ball is what you trust when everything else is in doubt."
The Brewers and Cubs both have question marks with their pitching staffs. For Milwaukee, they are uncertain about the health of Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff. Jacob Misiorowski has also struggled as a starter since returning from the injured list.
On the other side, the Cubs are without Cade Horton, who left a late September start after three innings and was subsequently placed on the injured list. So, both teams are essentially playing short-handed to a degree.
However, the Brewers do have home field advantage and will have Game 5 at American Family Field if it goes that far. They also would have one of their top two starters take the ball in that game, depending on how the series plays out.
It won't be an easy task for the Brewers to defeat the Cubs this postseason, but it should be a very exciting series between two NL Central rivals that finished within five games of each other.
It will be interesting to see who gains the edge early in the series.
More MLB: Brewers Top Prospect Praised For Dominant 2025 Season