Brewers Top Prospect Praised For Dominant 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers won a franchise record 97 games during the regular season and clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. They won their fourth National League Central title and had the best record in Major League Baseball. They now await their opponent in the NLDS, which will be decided on Thursday when the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs complete their Wild Card Series matchup.
The Brewers should be well rested for the NLDS, but they remain a force in the National League because of their ability to draft and develop quality players and turn them into impactful Major Leaguers.
Down in the farm system, top prospect Jesus Made had a strong year. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Made as Milwaukee's minor league player of the year.
Brewers Top Prospect Had Season To Remember
"At a time when dozens of $1 million bonuses are handed out each year on the international market, it's hard to believe Made ($950,000) and Luis Pena ($800,000) both fell short of that mark as part of the 2024 class. A year later, they are two of the top prospects in all of baseball, with Made looking a lot like Jackson Chourio 2.0 in how quickly he is moving through the minors," Reuter wrote.
Made hit .285/.379/.413 in 115 games with 40 extra-base hits, six home runs, 47 stolen bases, 61 RI and a .792 OPS. While he doesn't provide much in the way of power, he still is a solid hitter and is quickly rising through the ranks of the Brewers farm system. He began the season at Single-A Carolina and ultimately made it up to Double-A Biloxi.
His rise has certainly been rapid, and the Brewers may have a star on their hands. Born in 2007, Made was an international signing from the Dominican Republic. But the Brewers may soon have a spot for him in the Major Leagues next year if Joey Ortiz continues to struggle at the plate.
The Brewers continue to draft and develop well and have ultimately built up a very sustainable model for winning and success.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for Made and if he will ultimately force his way into the Brewers plans for 2026. He could at the very least make the jump to Triple-A Nashville.
