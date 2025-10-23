Brewers Must Tackle These Two Pressing Needs This Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers season came to an end last week when they were swept by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They won the National League Central with 97 wins, the most in Major League Baseball, but couldn't overcome the Dodgers.
There is work to be done this offseason. Several key players on the roster are going to be free agents when the World Series comes to an end.
The Brewers can accomplish their goals in either free agency or the trade market. Both avenues could work out well for them, but here are two offseason needs that must be addressed.
Starting Rotation
The starting rotation in particular has two pitchers that will be free agents. Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana's contracts have both expired with the season at an end.
Fortunately, there are ways to add what they need. They won't be in on any of the big-ticket free agent pitchers such as Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez or Dylan Cease, but there will be some cheaper options available that they could bring in on short-term deals.
A few examples are Walker Buehler, Justin Verlander, and Max Scherzer. These pitchers could give the Brewers valuable experience in the rotation while also plugging the holes left by Woodruff and Quintana. They are also bang-for-buck options at this point in their careers.
A good start would be to keep Freddy Peralta, but adding a starter or two alongside him would help.
Bullpen
It's safe to say the Brewers got the better end of the Devin Williams trade, as he struggled with the New York Yankees, going 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances and even losing the closer's role at various points during the season.
The Brewers have already somewhat addressed their bullpen needs by claiming Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, but they are going to need some more proven options.
Shelby Miller was acquired at the trade deadline, but suffered an elbow injury late in the year, so having another presence at the back end of the bullpen aside from just Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe would be beneficial.
There will be plenty of relief options available that the Brewers can choose from to beef up their group. Options such as Luke Weaver, Phil Maton, or even Ryan Helsley could be good fits this winter.