There’s No Excuse For Brewers Not To Re-Sign Brandon Woodruff
The Milwaukee Brewers just had their most successful regular season in franchise history, but now they are on the outside looking in with the World Series just a few days away from kicking off.
The World Series will begin on Oct. 24th with the Los Angeles Dodgers representing the National League, not the Brewers. Milwaukee was knocked out of the playoffs in the National League Championship Series by the Dodgers and now have a long offseason ahead.
There are going to be plenty of guys to watch out for this offseason, but Brandon Woodruff arguably is the most interesting. Woodruff has a $20 million mutual option for the 2026 season. If both sides don't pick it up, he will enter the open market and should get paid well. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $34 million across two years.
If he does hit the open market, that's a perfectly fair price for him, even after missing the 2024 season and missing time to end the 2025 season. Woodruff had a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts after not pitching on a big league mound since 2023. He's a special talent and has a 3.10 career ERA in 142 total appearances and is just 32 years old.
Will Brandon Woodruff come back?
With prices skyrocketing for high-end starting pitching across the league, getting an All-Star-level talent like Woodruff with an annual value of $17 million in a short-term deal would be great for any team.
The big question will be whether or not the Brewers keep him around. Woodruff acknowledged that his time with the club is up in the air right now.
"I know those conversations will have to wait until the World Series is over, but we will wait and see,” Woodruff said. “I don’t know if I have an answer for that, and it hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Woodruff is a special talent and has been a fan-favorite in Milwaukee. The Brewers absolutely shouldn't let him walk if that actually ends up being the market for him. Even if he is a bit more expensive, the Brewers' championship window is open. They have a guy in Woodruff who has clearly wanted to be in Milwaukee. It would be devastating to let him walk now.
