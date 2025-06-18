Brewers Named Landing Spot For Rockies $70 Million All-Star Via Trade
How are the Milwaukee Brewers planning to bolster their roster before the trade deadline?
With a strong foundation already in place, the Brewers could use a versatile player who can elevate their lineup and solidify their infield defense.
One potential target is a dynamic third baseman from the Colorado Rockies.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Ryan McMahon might be on the Brewers' radar.
“The Rockies had hoped for McMahon to be part of their core when they turned things around, but Colorado appears to be far away from that point, making McMahon a potential trade chip," Feinsand wrote.
"The 30-year-old has turned things around following a sluggish start, hitting seven homers with 16 RBIs and an .855 OPS in 37 games since May 7, while ranking in the top 10 percent of the league this season in average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage and walk percentage. A stellar defensive third baseman, McMahon is signed for $12 million in 2025 and $16 million in each of the next two seasons. Potential fits: Brewers, (Detroit) Tigers, (Minnesota) Twins, (New York) Yankees.”
McMahon’s ability to hit for power, draw walks, and make consistent hard contact aligns perfectly with the Brewers’ data-driven approach to roster construction.
Additionally, McMahon’s ability to handle the hot corner with precision could complement the Brewers’ pitching staff, which relies heavily on generating ground balls.
But how much would the Brew Crew have to give up to get McMahon? The Rockies, despite their struggles, may demand a significant return for a player of his caliber, especially given his team-friendly contract.
Milwaukee’s farm system could provide the necessary pieces, but parting with top prospects could be a tough pill to swallow. Additionally, competition from teams like the Tigers, Twins, and Yankees could drive up the asking price for McMahon.
