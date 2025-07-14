Brewers New Slugger Lands Red Sox, Dodgers All-Star Comparison
The Milwaukee Brewers brought a brand new slugger to the organization with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
Milwaukee selected Andrew Fischer and he quickly landed a comparison to former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Adrián González by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"First Round (No. 20 Overall): Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee," Reuter said. "MLB Comp: Adrián González. After stops at Duke (.999 OPS, 11 HR, 33 RBI) and Ole Miss (1.039 OPS, 20 HR, 57 RBI) to begin his college career, Fischer turned in his best season to date hitting in the middle of the Volunteers lineup. The 6'1", 205-pound slugger batted .341/.497/.760 with 16 doubles, 25 home runs and 65 RBI in 65 games, and with far more walks (63) than strikeouts (42), his overall polish should help him move quickly through the minors. He saw time at third base this spring, but his future is across the diamond at first base.
"Grade: B. His value spikes if he can stick at third base, and the Brewers have made trying to find a long-term answer at the hot corner an annual tradition. I'm not sold on that happening, though, which puts a lot of pressure on his bat."
Milwaukee's biggest need has been a power bat in the middle of the lineup this season. Although Fischer isn't likely to debut in 2025, he's someone who could help fill a hole in the not-so-distant future.
