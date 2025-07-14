Sal Frelick Update: Latest On Injured Brewers Breakout Star
The Milwaukee Brewers had a scare on Sunday.
Do-it-all breakout star Sal Frelick was forced out of the team's first half finale against the Washington Nationals after aggravating a hamstring injury. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that he aggravated the hamstring injury on a sliding catch and was going in for an MRI.
"Pat Murphy says Sal Frelick had been dealing with a sore hamstring before aggravating it today on that sliding catch," Rosiak said. "Murphy added Frelick had to be told he was done. He’s now receiving an MRI. 'It hurts my heart,' Murphy said of seeing one of his favorites being removed."
Frelick has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for this season. He plays Gold Glove Award-caliber defense and has seen time in right field, center field, first base, and third base this year. Frelick is just 25 years old and is slashing .294/.354/.404 with seven homers, 39 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 11 doubles, three triples, and 46 runs scored in 93 games played.
Murphy's reaction says a lot, but Milwaukee also has a few days off now so hopefully, Frelick is going to be alright. This will be updated as soon as Frelick's MRI results are revealed. If the Brewers lose him for any period of time after the All-Star break, that certainly will be devastating. He has developed into a true star for this team and Milwaukee needs him if it wants to stay hot and keep the momentum.
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Eyeing Jacob Misiorowski Blockbuster Deal