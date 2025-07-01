Brewers Next Addition Predicted To Be 'Polarizing' Slugger
Who are the Milwaukee Brewers going to add in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft?
We are just 12 days away from finding out with the 2025 MLB Draft scheduled to begin on July 13th. The Brewers have proven year-in and year-out that they know what they are doing in regards to developing talent down in the minors. This roster currently is loaded with homegrown talent and there's even more on the way.
It's an exciting time with the draft approaching and it's fun to think about who could be the next guy coming to town for the club. Baseball America's Carlos Collazo shared a new mock draft and predicted that Milwaukee will select college catcher Luke Stevenson.
"No. 20. Brewers — Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina," Collazo said. "I’ve heard the Brewers linked to both of the true college catchers in the class—Luke Stevenson and Caden Bodine. It’s a bit odd, because they have equally-polarizing and contrasting offensive profiles that lead to lots of split-camp feedback, even if both are high-probability strong defenders at the position. Stevenson has more impact but comes with pure hit questions, while Bodine makes as much contact as anyone in the college class but doesn’t have much in the power department.
"Marek Houston might not get past the Brewers if he makes it here, and Gavin Fien or Xavier Neyens could be an option on the high school side. If both Steele Hall and Daniel Pierce were staring at Milwaukee, I might lean towards Pierce."
Stevenson has played 125 games for North Carolina and has 33 homers, 116 RBIs, and a .267/.417/.543 slash line to show for it. He's one of the top catching prospects in this year's class, but does it make sense to go that route? William Contreras is the team's everyday catcher and No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero is tearing it up in Triple-A right now. We'll see what happens, but we're finally just days away from finding out who will be next to come to town.
More MLB: Yankees, Mets Both Linked To Brewers Blockbuster Trade