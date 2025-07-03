Brewers' Next All-Star? Milwaukee Pushing For Fan-Favorite
It's been a good season overall so far for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee had a doubleheader on Wednesday and split it against the New York Mets. With the win and loss, the Brewers now have a 48-38 record. That's a really good place to be and the Brewers are just three games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place now in the National League Central.
The Brewers are trending in the right direction and luckily will get a bit of a break in just a few weeks as the All-Star break approaches. The All-Star Game itself is on July 15th, but the Brewers' short break will begin after the club takes on the Washington Nationals on July 13th.
As the All-Star Game has approached, it has led to questions about who will represent the Brewers. Freddy Peralta seems like a guarantee, but what about if the club lands another player on the team? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg asked around the clubhouse and Abner Uribe got the most love overall and beyond him, Sal Frelick got the most buzz of any position player on the team.
"No position player received more votes than Frelick, whose six votes were topped only by Uribe’s seven," Hogg said. "The common thread from those who advocated for the Summer of Sal to add a stop in Atlanta: He’s batting a nice, round .300, the fourth-best average in the league. It isn’t only the traditional metrics that like Frelick, either. Frelick, by fWAR, has been the Brewers’ MVP this year with a 2.2 WAR.
"Still, though, it might not be enough to get him to Atlanta, and it’s because of how loaded the NL outfield picture is this year. The Cubs' Kyle Tucker might be the league’s MVP if Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers decides this week to pursue a career in another field. And if it’s not Tucker, it might be his teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong."
