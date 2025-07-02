Brewers-Yankees Offseason Blockbuster Taking Another Twist
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees' big offseason has been talked about a lot this season because of the impact of the deal.
Milwaukee traded one of the top closers in baseball in Devin Williams. He was talked about a lot because he struggled out of the gate and that made the Brewers look smart for dealing him away at the time that they did. He has turned things around, though. Williams looks like he did in Milwaukee and has a 1.45 ERA over his last 20 appearances.
In the deal, the Brewers got much-needed help on the left side of the infield in rookie Caleb Durbin. He's been good overall and is slashing .250/.326/.361 with four homers, 29 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 63 games. He has logged 1.4 wins above replacement and slashed .296/.363/.432 in June.
Both Durbin and Williams have been good recently. The biggest remaining question of the deal is former All-Star Nestor Cortes. He's only appeared in two games for the Brewers this season. He was acquired to be a left-handed boost for the starting rotation, but he's been out because of a left elbow flexor strain.
But, he finally is set to take a big step toward a return. Milwaukee announced on Wednesday that Cortes is being sent on a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
The trade can't fully be judged right now because a big piece has been gone for a while in Cortes, but it sounds like he'll be back soon barring any setbacks down in the minors. The timing is good as well because with the trade deadline right around the corner and a surplus of starting pitching, could Cortes give the team enough depth to trade someone else? Or, could Milwaukee even consider dealing Cortes away?
We'll find out in the near future, but this is a big update nonetheless.
