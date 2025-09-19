Brewers Next Superstar Has Emerged, Named Team's Biggest Success In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have put together a very strong season. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 94-59 with nine games remaining on the regular season schedule for 2025. They have already clinched their seventh postseason berth in the last eight years and are now hoping to clinch their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. They are up six games on the Chicago Cubs.
A lot of players have stepped up for Milwaukee after they lost Willy Adames and traded Devin Williams over the winter. This has helped them remain a force to be reckoned with in the Senior Circuit.
One player in particular that has performed well is second baseman Brice Turang. He was a Gold Glover and Platinum Glove winner last year, but his offense has come around. Bradford Doolittle of ESPN named Turang the team's biggest success of 2025.
Brewers' Brice Turang Listed As Team's Biggest 2025 Success
"Turang's ascension into an All-Star-caliber player is undeniable now that he has added power to an already full toolkit. He's one of the game's best second basemen, but more than that, he typifies Milwaukee's transformation into MLB's top regular-season club. He's young, athletic, great on defense and gets on base. And he's exciting, standing out as one of baseball's most aesthetically pleasing players to watch," Doolittle wrote.
The Brewers have had a lot of successes this year, but the emergence of Turang has been a big storyline for the team. In fact, entering the year, he was seen as more of a glove-first player. But his bat has come around this year.
Turang is hitting .289/.359/.440 with 18 home runs, 76 RBI, 24 stolen bases, a 5.4 WAR and a .799 OPS this year. He also has a 122 OPS+ and has picked up 160 hits in 554 at-bats.
Turang has certainly been a major bright spot for this team as they continue to fight for another NL Central title and home field advantage throughout the postseason. He has given them power from the left side of the plate, has been a solid contact hitter and remains an elite defender.
The future is bright for the 25-year-old second baseman, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the postseason and what the future has in store for him.
