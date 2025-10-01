Brewers NLDS Start Hinges On Outcome Of Pivotal Playoff Series
The Milwaukee Brewers are still awaiting their opponent in the NLDS. They will face either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres, whoever wins the Wild Card Series. Chicago is one win away from advancing to face the National League Central champions. The start times for the NLDS have yet to be officially confirmed. That should be revealed after all Wild Card Series matchups are complete.
By virtue of having the best record in Major League Baseball, the Brewers were able to bypass the Wild Card Series entirely, but when they start actually depends on a major factor.
According to Adam McCalvy, the start time for Game 1 on Saturday will be determined by whoever wins between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. If New York wins, Milwaukee's first game will start at 8:08 p.m. Eastern Time. However, if Boston advances, the Brewers will start at 1:08 p.m. Eastern Time.
Brewers Game 1 Start Depends On Red Sox vs. Yankees
This is certainly an interesting twist that comes with the postseason schedule, and it's odd that the Brewers start time for Game 1 hinges on whoever wins between the Red Sox and Yankees.
The Brewers already have Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester lined up for Games 1 and 2 of the series, so they'll be set up well regardless of who they face between the Cubs and Padres. But it's very odd that the schedule depends on what happens in the Wild Card Series, considering that the Red Sox and Yankees both play in the same time zone.
Boston is ahead of New York in the Wild Card Series after a dramatic come-from-behind win in Game 1. Either team could be an opponent Milwaukee faces in the World Series if they advance that far.
The postseason is off to a fast start, and the Brewers are left awaiting not only their opponent, but confirmation on when their first game of the NLDS begins.
It will certainly be interesting to see what happens between the Red Sox and Yankees. The discrepancy could be solved as soon as Wednesday, or ultimately have to wait until Thursday, and whatever happens could have major implications on how the Brewers prepare for the NLDS and what their schedule will ultimately look like.
The Brewers still have some final decisions to make on who will be part of the roster.
