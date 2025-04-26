Brewers No. 1 Prospect Projected To Make 2025 Debut Gets Update
The Milwaukee Brewers have some exciting talent at the big league level and more that will make the jump to the majors over the next few years.
One who is going to be worth watching is No. 1 prospet Jeferson Quero. He's projected to make his big league debut in 2025 by MLB.com but has had a tough go due to injuries. He only appeared in one game last year due to a shoulder injury and has been delayed this year due to a hamstring injury.
While this is the case, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy recently shared a positive update about him.
"Three IL updates (Tuesday): Brandon Woodruff's next assignment is a start on Thursday in Nashville," McCalvy said. "Blake Perkins has advanced to baseball activities. Jeferson Quero, whose comeback from shoulder surgery was delayed by a hamstring injury, is also back to baseball activities."
Now, that's a great update. When he was last fully healthy in 2023, he slashed .262/.339/.441 with 16 homers, 49 RBIs, and 47 runs scored in 90 games for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. MLB.com's 2025 projection seems a little ambitious after missing so much time, but maybe he could surprise people.
He's just 22 years old and could one day make a big impact. MLB.com shared that there was even buzz about him in 2024.
"The injury was poor timing for one of the game's top catching prospects as he looked set to make a Major League impact in 2024 based on the strength of his defense alone," Quero said. "A Minor League Gold Glove winner in 2023, Quero has long earned praise for his overall work behind the plate. He's used a right-knee-down positioning to steal strikes as a quality framer and moves well behind the dish to help his blocking as well. He possesses at least plus-plus arm strength with quick pop times, but Milwaukee may limit him to part-time DH duty early in 2025 to protect the shoulder."
We'll see what happens but this is a positive update.
