Brewers No. 10 Prospect Will Participate In Arizona Fall League
The Milwaukee Brewers are still in front in the National League Central. They are up by 6 1/2 games on the second-place Chicago Cubs and still have the best record in Major League Baseball at 89-57. While they are struggling slightly towards the finish line, they have been able to remain a dominant force despite the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
The reason the Brewers are able to remain competitive year in and year out is because they have been able to identify talent in drafts and develop them into solid Major League players, and the cycle continues.
No. 10 prospect and catcher Marco Dinges has had a solid season at the Single-A level. On Wednesday, Keith Law of The Athletic revealed the rosters for the Arizona Fall League, which will take place during the postseason and feature players that organizations want to have a better look at for the future. Dinges will represent the Brewers as part of the Surprise Saguaros.
Brewers Catching Prospect Will Play In AFL
"Dinges was one of the biggest breakout prospects in the minors this year, as the Brewers’ 2024 fourth-rounder hit .271/.371/.483 in 51 games in High A (he started in Low A, but as a Florida State product he was too old/advanced for that level). He had a six-week IL stint for a hamstring injury mid-season," Law wrote.
Law also notes that certain players take part in the AFL due to lost time in the event of an injury. Dinges missed a little time this year, but when he was healthy, he put together some very solid numbers.
In 77 games, the 22-year-old catcher hit .300/.416/.514 with 13 home runs, 62 RBI and a .930 OPS. He also logged 132 total bases and picked up 77 hits in 257 at-bats and 317 plate appearances. Milwaukee drafted him out out Florida State University last summer.
He possesses power from the right side of the plate and could turn out to be a very solid player. He has impresses at the lower minor league levels this year, and he'll have a great chance to hone his craft in the AFL this fall. He began his professional career late in 2024 after being drafted.
It will be interesting to see what Dinges is able to do in the AFL and if he'll make some noise.
