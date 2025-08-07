Brewers OF Christian Yelich Reveals Key To Milwaukee Dominance
There isn't another team out there right now like the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee seems to follow a cycle each year. Throughout the offseason, there isn't typically much movement. Sure, the Brewers -- like every other team -- will adjust the roster slightly, but there aren't many headline-grabbing, expensive deals, like big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers. Because the Brewers typically are quiet throughout the offseason, the expectations across baseball always are low. Milwaukee doesn't grab headlines like other teams which to some isn't a good thing.
The Brewers then are viewed as underdogs heading into the season. Milwaukee typically overperforms quickly and people openly wonder how they were able to do so. This is the case pretty much every year and was again heading into the 2025 campaign.
It shouldn't be the case, though. Milwaukee hasn't been a fluke. The Brewers have had success year in and year out and has dominated the National League Central in recent years. Milwaukee currently has a 70-44 record and a four-game lead in the division. Last year, the Brewers won 93 games and finished in first place. In 2023, the Brewers had 92 wins and finished in first place. In 2022, the Brewers finished in second place with 86 wins. In 2021, the Brewers had 95 wins and finished in first place. Dominance.
The Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games in a full season -- not including the 2020-shortened season -- since 2016. Despite, this the underdog status remains.
So, what makes Milwaukee different?
Brewers superstar Christian Yelich opens up about what Milwaukee does differently
Brewers superstar outfielder Christian Yelich opened up about Milwaukee, as transcribed by The Athletic's Andy McCullough.
"Our culture here brings the best out of players,” Yelich said. “Because you feel comfortable when you don’t have to put the team on your back, all by yourself. Just compete your ass off and have fun. Just give it hell. That’s all you can do.”
That's a simple message, but one that clearly has held true. The Brewers are arguably in the middle of their best stretch of success in team history. From 2017 until now -- aside from 2020 -- the Brewers have consistently been the best team in the NL Central. Finally, the Brewers are starting to pick up national love as well. The Brewers arguably have their best chance at a World Series right now.
