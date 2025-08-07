Brewers Reach Yet Another Historic Milwaukee Milestone
If there ever was a season for the Milwaukee Brewers to get over the hump and take home a World Series title, it very well may be 2025.
Entering the season, most in the national media or across the baseball world openly speculated that this would be the year in which Milwaukee's dominance in the National League Central came to an end. The Brewers traded Devin Williams away and entered the season with the rotation already thin with guys like Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana beginning the season in the minors, among others.
The second the Brewers got healthier -- especially in the starting rotation -- things changed. The first few weeks of the season had the Brewers right around .500. The Brewers did enough to stay above water and then right when Milwaukee got healthier and added some pieces -- including Quinn Priester and promoting Jacob Misiorowski -- the team has gone nuclear.
Right now, the Brewers have a 70-44 record. In fact, the Brewers are the first team in baseball to reach the 70-win threshold. Milwaukee made history in the process.
Brewers continue to make Milwaukee history as red-hot streak continues
Milwaukee reached 70 wins in just 114 games. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that this is the fastest a Brewers team has reached 70 wins in Milwaukee history.
"The Brewers have 70 victories in the books in 114 games, fastest in franchise history," McCalvy said. "It took the 2021 club 119 games. The 2011 and 1982 clubs, 121 games. In 2018, 127 games. This is getting serious."
The Brewers have a four-game lead in the National League over the Chicago Cubs right now. No matter what the Brewers do, they just find a way to win. Milwaukee traded Williams away last offseason and also lost star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. Outside of bringing Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes to town in the deal with the New York Yankees, the Brewers didn't do much.
There was a lot of negative buzz out there because of this fact. Many thought the Brewers didn't do enough despite winning 93 games last season. While this is the case, clearly, the Brewers saw something differently. The Brewers are the hottest team in the game and they have gotten here with inexpensive, young players under team control. This is just the beginning of what this core can do.
