Brewers OF Jackson Chourio Makes 100-Plus Year MLB History
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly are fortunate to have young outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Chourio is just 21 years old and yet he looks like one of the top overall outfielders in the National League and a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate. The Brewers have a National League-best 62-43 record, tied with the Chicago Cubs. Chourio is having a great year overall and is one of the engines that make this offense move.
So far this season, Chourio has slashed .274/.305/.467 with 17 homers, 66 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 27 doubles, three triples, and 70 runs scored in 103 games played.
Chourio is red-hot at the moment. The young outfielder actually made history on Sunday as he became the 13th player 21 years old or younger to have a 20-plus game hitting streak, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Jackson Chourio is the 13th player 21 years or younger since 1901 to have a 20+ game hit streak, and only the second since A-Rod in 1996," Hogg said. "Others on the list: Freddie Freeman, Willie McCovey, Kent Hrbeck, Richie Ashburn, Jimmie Foxx, and Ty Cobb."
Chourio is on another planet right now. Over the last 20 games, Chourio has a .392 batting average to go along with four homers and 17 RBIs.
What makes Chourio even more exciting is the fact that he's just 21 years old. He's already been great for the Brewers, but he's nowhere near as good as he can be. This is just the beginning.
