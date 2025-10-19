Brewers' Offseason Trade Speculation Heating Up After NLCS Loss
The Milwaukee Brewers were bounced in the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. As they head into the offseason, there are some huge decisions they need to make in the coming months.
Freddy Peralta has one more year on his contract, which has caused him to be involved in a lot of growing trade rumors. The Brewers could look to move him as early as this winter.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently predicted the Brewers would trade Peralta this offseason and use young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski to replace him.
Freddy Peralta makes a lot of sense as a trade chip this winter
"Losing Peralta would be the most painful trade of all, but it's not a foreign concept to the Brewers. Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes to the Milwaukee Brewers – who was schedule to be a free agent the next season – for what at the time was a fairly loaded prospect package," Powell wrote. "Burnes was guaranteed to leave at the end of that campaign as he had some strenuous arbitration agreements with the front office. While some pundits (including myself) assumed that decision would come back to haunt Milwaukee, it never did. Arnold and the coaching staff developed their young pitching staff and suddenly look better than ever.
"This being said, if the Brewers feel their chances at keeping Peralta beyond 2026 are slim, they could make a similar move. Peralta was 17-6 with a sub-3 ERA this season and was arguably the Brewers best starting pitcher. He also has a club option that will pay him just $8 million next year. However, the Brewers pitching staff is young and an undeniable strength."
Trading Peralta would make the most sense for the Brewers. It's unlikely they'll be able to re-sign him after his contract runs out, so trading him in the same fashion they did with Corbin Burnes would make a lot of sense.
There are bound to be a lot of suitors in the league if Peralta is thrown on the trade block. He's one of the top pitchers in the game, which means the Brewers would likely net a huge haul in a deal. Milwaukee could land a few key prospects to help continue building a World Series contender for the future.
