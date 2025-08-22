Brewers Share Full Details On Celebration To Honor Bob Uecker
The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing a celebration for the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker this weekend.
On August 24th, the Brewers will honor Uecker throughout the day as they take on the San Francisco Giants. Milwaukee announced all of the details on Friday.
"This Sunday, we celebrate our legendary friend Bob Uecker," the team announced. "Arrive early: Gates open at 10:30 AM. Around the ballpark: Bob Uecker displays, special retail collections and more. Get to your seat by 12:15 PM for a special pregame program hosted by Bob Costas."
First pitch for Sunday's contest is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CDT.
The Brewers continue to honor team legend Bob Uecker
Uecker is a legendary figure in Milwaukee Brewers history. He was the voice of the Brewers for 54 years. He was a beloved figure in the organization and passed away this past January at the age of 90 years old. The club has honored him throughout the season to this point and will continue to do so. The team announced back in February that they would wear a Uecker patch throughout the campaign.
"Today, the Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a Bob Uecker jersey patch, honoring the universally beloved entertainer and Voice of the Brewers for 54 years who passed away last month," the press release read. "The patch was designed with “Ueck’s” unique style in mind, revealing a gold and navy plaid print in honor of the colorful sportscoats Uecker wore at various times during his life. The patch will be on the arm sleeve of the Brewers uniforms and will remain on the jerseys for the full 2025 season."
If you are going to be in attendance for the game, you surely should plan to get there early. It's expected to be a packed house against the Giants. Milwaukee has done a good job honoring its legend so far and it will be a specical day over at American Family Field.
