Brewers Open Door For Last-Second Return Of Trevor Megill
The Milwaukee Brewers have been missing their All-Star closer in Trevor Megill but it sounds like there's at least a chance he could be back before the regular season comes to an end on Sunday, September 28th.
Milwaukee has been missing Megill since August 24th. Before that, he appeared in 49 games for the Brewers and had a 2.54 ERA. He's been working hard to get back before the regular season comes to an end and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Tuesday that the Brewers still believe Megill "has a chance" to make it back before the season finale.
The Milwaukee Brewers got some good news
"The Brewers still believe All-Star closer Trevor Megill has a chance to return by Sunday. He’s scheduled for a 25-30 pitch, two “up” bullpen session today in San Diego," McCalvy said.
This is great news. At the end of the day, the Brewers have a significantly better chance of making a deep run with Megill than they do without him. If he is able to make it back for the season finale, that would be nice. What's more important to note is the fact that he has a chance to make it back, at least is a good sign for his chances of being ready for the playoffs. The Brewers are going to have a first-round bye in the postseason and won't have to play until the National League Division Series. If Megill has a chance to be back before the end of the regular season, then that would obviously mean that he would be ready to go for the NLDS, which will begin on Oct. 4th.
All in all, things are looking up for Milwaukee with the regular season winding down. Milwaukee has a 95-62 record with just a few games to go. The Brewers have a chance to break the franchise record for wins in a season and now will also likely get their closer back if there aren't any setbacks. That should make fellow National League contenders very nervous.
