Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Former Brewers Hurler Quickly Finds New Home With Braves

The Former Milwaukee Brewers hurler has found a new home...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 1, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; A detail view of Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; A detail view of Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former member of the Milwaukee Brewers has found a new home just two days after being designated for assignment.

Milwaukee designated veteran relief pitcher Joel Payamps for assignment on September 20th to make room on the roster for left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmerman.

Payamps is a seven-year big league veteran who was having a rough season with Milwaukee this year. He made 28 appearances with the Brewers this season and had a 7.23 ERA and a 22-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

It didn't take long to find a new home as it was announced on Monday that the Atlanta Braves claimed Payamps off waivers.

The former Brewers reliever has found a new home

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Joel Payamps
Sep 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Joel Payamps (31) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"The Braves today claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers and designated RHP Connor Seabold for assignment," the Braves announced.

The Brewers confirmed the news as well.

"RHP Joel Payamps claimed off waivers by Atlanta," the Brewers announced.

Payamps had a rough season with Milwaukee, but was an important piece over the last two years. Last year, Payamps had a 3.05 ERA in 68 total appearances to go along with a 59-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 59 innings pitched. In 2023, he had a 2.55 ERA and 77-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched. Overall, he has a 3.41 ERA in 247 total big league appearances.

He began his major league career in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has since spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Athletics, Brewers, and now is heading to the Braves.

The Brewers were fortunate to have Payamps for the time that they did. He got plenty of negative buzz across social media this year. But, it can't be forgotten that he was a key piece for this team over the last two years. Overall, Payamps finishes his Brewers career after appearing in 165 games since 2023 to go along with a 3.46 ERA overall and a 158-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 153 1/3 innings pitched. It's somewhat surprising to see a team that's not making the playoffs make a move at this time of the year in the Braves, but maybe they see something for 2026.

More MLB: When Brandon Woodruff Could Return For Brewers

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed