Former Brewers Hurler Quickly Finds New Home With Braves
A former member of the Milwaukee Brewers has found a new home just two days after being designated for assignment.
Milwaukee designated veteran relief pitcher Joel Payamps for assignment on September 20th to make room on the roster for left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmerman.
Payamps is a seven-year big league veteran who was having a rough season with Milwaukee this year. He made 28 appearances with the Brewers this season and had a 7.23 ERA and a 22-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
It didn't take long to find a new home as it was announced on Monday that the Atlanta Braves claimed Payamps off waivers.
The former Brewers reliever has found a new home
"The Braves today claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers and designated RHP Connor Seabold for assignment," the Braves announced.
The Brewers confirmed the news as well.
"RHP Joel Payamps claimed off waivers by Atlanta," the Brewers announced.
Payamps had a rough season with Milwaukee, but was an important piece over the last two years. Last year, Payamps had a 3.05 ERA in 68 total appearances to go along with a 59-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 59 innings pitched. In 2023, he had a 2.55 ERA and 77-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched. Overall, he has a 3.41 ERA in 247 total big league appearances.
He began his major league career in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has since spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Athletics, Brewers, and now is heading to the Braves.
The Brewers were fortunate to have Payamps for the time that they did. He got plenty of negative buzz across social media this year. But, it can't be forgotten that he was a key piece for this team over the last two years. Overall, Payamps finishes his Brewers career after appearing in 165 games since 2023 to go along with a 3.46 ERA overall and a 158-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 153 1/3 innings pitched. It's somewhat surprising to see a team that's not making the playoffs make a move at this time of the year in the Braves, but maybe they see something for 2026.