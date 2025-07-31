Brewers-Orioles Trade Buzz Picks Up Over All-Star Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers are contenders in the National League, but that doesn't mean they can't get better.
Milwaukee currently has a 64-44 record and are off on Thursday. Although the Brewers won't take the field on Thursday, that doesn't the front office isn't going to be active at the very least. The trade deadline is set to pass on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET. Milwaukee acquired catcher Danny Jansen but has been quiet since.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column early Thursday morning highlighting storylines to follow and one centered around how much the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles will sell. In the process of discussing the Orioles, Feinsand noted that Milwaukee is a fit for All-Star slugger Ryan O’Hearn.
"Will the Diamondbacks and Orioles control the Deadline? The two teams with the most noteworthy expiring contracts, Arizona and Baltimore, have already been active in the lead-up to the Deadline," Feinsand said. "...Baltimore’s group is led by Ryan O’Hearn, who made his first All-Star team this summer and appears to be a solid fit for a number of contenders, including the Red Sox, Brewers and Rangers. Cedric Mullins is having a subpar year, but the center fielder showed what he can still do over the past five games, going 8-for-16 with two home runs, four doubles and seven RBIs along with some highlight-reel catches."
O'Hearn has 13 homers and 43 RBIs this season in 94 games. He's been great and would add some more pop to the Brewers' lineup, although position fit is more up in the air. He can play first base, either corner outfield spot, and DH. Right now, the Brewers have Andrew Vaughn at first base and Rhys Hoskins should be back at some point. Christian Yelich has seen plenty of time at DH. It's unclear exactly how O'Hearn would fit, but his bat would help for sure.
