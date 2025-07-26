Brewers Owner Hints At Milwaukee's Trade Deadline Plans
Will the Milwaukee Brewers add any pieces before the July 31st trade deadline?
Milwaukee certainly deserves to be invested in. The Brewers are 61-42 on the season so far and have the top spot in the National League Central. This team is a serious contender and deserves to be investted in ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio was asked about the trade deadline and said that "everything is on the table."
"The team is telling us pretty loudly that we should be trying to make it better," Attanasio said on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin as shared by 97.3 The Game's Hunter Baumgardt. "Everything is on the table. At this point, you are paying for 1/3 of a season, the money doesn't come into it, it is the prospects. And Matt and his group will decide what prospects they are willing to let go of, for what players. We have to be judicious, but we also have a chance to do some good things this year."
The Brewers are one of hte best overall teams in baseball already. Addnig a slugger ahead of the trade deadline is exactly what the organization needs. It sounds like Milwaukee at least has the green light to look to make deals. We'll see if the organization is able to get anything done ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. Now, there are just five days left until all of the chatter ends.
