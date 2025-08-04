Brewers-Padres Buzzer-Beater Stunned Former All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do much publicly throughout the day of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
With time running out on July 31st, though, the Brewers got two deals over the finish line. Milwaukee completed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to bring Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery to town. The Brewers also cut ties with their big offseason trade addition in Nestor Cortes and sent him to the San Diego Padres.
Cortes was brought over in the Devin Williams-New York Yankees trade but made just two starts in Milwaukee. He got hurt and was down in the minors rehabbing when the Brewers traded him away. The Brewers rotation already seemed full and so the club was willing to part ways with Cortes. He opened up about the move, as transcribed by The Sporting Tribune's Marty Caswell.
"It's been a little crazy, I was in Milwaukee and flew in last night," Cortes said.. "But as soon as I got traded, a bunch of people reached out and made me feel like I was really welcomed here. And walking into the clubhouse today, obviously a lot of guys came up to me and presented me to all these places that we have here. It's amazing for me now. Just happy to be here, happy for the opportunity...
"I was a little surprised. Even though I felt if there was a chance to get out of Milwaukee, it was going to be to a contender and I'm just happy to be here and happy to compete. I want to get the ball every five days hopefully and be able to give the best that I can."
Cortes may not have been a big pickup for the Brewers, but they did also get Caleb Durbin who looks like a starter of the future.
