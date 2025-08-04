Brewers-Marlins Complete Rare Post-Trade Deadline Deal
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is behind us but the Milwaukee Brewers are still finding ways to add talent to the organization.
For example, the Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Austin Roberts from the Miami Marlins for cash consideration on Monday, as shared by Minor League Baseball on SI's Sam Connon.
"The Miami Marlins traded right-handed pitcher Austin Roberts to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations on Monday, per the teams' official transaction logs," Connon said. "Miami and Milwaukee got the deal over the finish line four days after the trade deadline. But because Roberts was not on the Marlins' 40-man roster, he was still eligible to get moved.
"This marks the second trade the Marlins have made after the deadline, as they sent reliever John Rooney to the Houston Astros on Sunday. Roberts led Miami's organization with 122 appearances over the past three seasons, splitting time between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. After posting a 5.72 ERA and 1.548 WHIP in 2023, the reliever boasted a 2.28 ERA, 0.940 WHIP and 17 saves in 2024."
The move is reflected in the official transaction log, as noted by Connon.
The reason why a deal like this was able to get done was because players on minor league deals who haven't been on 40-man rosters are eligible to still be moved, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"But it turns out that the 'true' trade deadline is really only the 'true' trade deadline for Major League players! Fun how that works, right? In all likelihood, you’ll still see several players change hands this month, they just won’t be very exciting," Adams said. "But, veterans who’ve been playing the entire season on a minor league contract and haven’t at any point had that contract selected to the 40-man roster or been on the Major League injured list are still fair game to be traded."
There you have it. The Brewers are still dealing.
