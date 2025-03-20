Brewers' Pat Murphy Dishes On 25-Year-Old Trying To Earn Roster Spot
The Milwaukee Brewers added another nice, young piece to the organization this past offseason.
Milwaukee's trade with the New York Yankees got most of the buzz that it got thanks to the fact that Devin Williams was involved. He's one of the best closers in the game so unsurprisingly all different types of media outlets picked it up.
Williams is great, but the Brewers' return was pretty solid. Milwaukee got a former All-Star starter in Nestor Cortes who gave the team a lefty starter that it needed. The Brewers also got a guy who could end up playing a role with the club for years to come in Caleb Durbin.
There was chatter that he was in line to be the Yankees' starting second baseman before the trade.
Last year, he played in 90 games in the minors and slashed .275/.388/.451 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 25 doubles. That's a lot of production for such a small sample size. He shined in the Arizona Fall League as well and had 29 stolen bases in just 24 games to go along with five homers and 21 RBIs.
He's just 25 years old and has a chance to be a dynamic player for the Brewers whether it is Opening Day or afterward. He's been trying to land a spot with the big league roster throughout camp. Even if he doesn't get one, he has caught the eye of manager Pat Murphy. He had nothing but praise for the young speedster, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Caleb's a good baseball player, man," Murphy said as transcribed by McCalvy. "He'll figure it out...Play second and third and be pesky, great offensive player and make big plays at big times. He's a big-time player, man, that's who he is. You don't get here without being the right 'who.' He's the right 'who.' That kid knows how to play."
