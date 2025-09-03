Brewers Rising Star Takes Home NL Player of the Month Award
The most exciting young players to follow in Major League Baseball aren't those who burst out of the gate as superstars. They're the ones who gradually get better and better over their first few seasons.
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang perfectly fits that description. In 2023, his rookie season, he was all defense. Last year, he made the All-Star team thanks to flashes at the plate and a ton of steals. And this year, he's adding power to his repertoire, which may just make him a full-fledged monster.
After an August in which he crushed 10 home runs, seven more than in any other month this season, Turang was rewarded for his power outburst with some hardware.
Turang gets Player of the Month nod
On Wednesday, Major League Baseball named Turang as the National League Player of the Month for August. Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers took home the corresponding honor for the American League.
"Turang sure seems to be saving his best for last," wrote MLB.com's Jason Foster. "The Milwaukee slugger had the best month of his career in August, batting .343 with 10 homers and an MLB-leading 1.092 OPS.
"He had 11 multihit games during the month and closed things out by hitting safely in 13 of his final 14 games played. Turang's 193 OPS+ for the month was tops in the Majors among hitters with at least 100 plate appearances."
Here's the thing about Turang: Is he going to be the best hitter in baseball every month? Probably not. But does his August prove that he's taking the next step in his young career? Very possibly.
The 25-year-old Turang (who was once a first-round pick, mind you) now owns a 123 OPS+ and 5.2 bWAR on the season. That ties him for the 10th-most valuable position player in Major League Baseball, and puts him third behind Ketel Marte and Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the best offensive second basemen.
What is the ceiling? Can Turang be a consistent 6-WAR player? Because if he does that for a decade, we're suddenly having Hall of Fame conversations. And even if that's a notch too high, he still might be a top-three second baseman who the Brewers have under control for the next four years.
