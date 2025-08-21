Brewers' Pat Murphy Has Harsh Jacob Misiorowski Assessment: 'Not Good Enough'
It's not as though the Milwaukee Brewers are suddenly reeling, but it still never feels good to drop three games in a row to your biggest rivals.
After winning Monday's series opener, the Brewers have now lost three straight to the Chicago Cubs, with a series finale looming on Thursday. Wednesday night's game was within Milwaukee's grasp, but an early 1-0 lead quickly turned into a 3-1 deficit. The game's final batter lined out hard to the second baseman with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.
Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, the most controversial All-Star selection in recent memory, was making his second start after a stint on the 15-day injured list. And though he impressed early, his third inning left a lot to be desired.
Jacob Misiorowski unravels; Pat Murphy laments the focus
Misiorowski walked the bases loaded, then gave up a three-run double to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, creating a deficit that Milwaukee would ultimately never erase in the 4-3 defeat. Manager Pat Murphy, who rarely pulls punches, was none too pleased with the way his starter unraveled.
“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we showed tremendous heart and tremendous relentlessness,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I mean, Miz’s start, that’s not good enough. He lost his, whatever you want to call it, focus. That’s not good enough.”
Misiorowski's third walk of the inning, to Cubs rookie Matt Shaw, was an 11-pitch battle, and the tall righty could be seen smiling in between deliveries as Shaw fouled off tough pitch after tough pitch.
“It’s definitely mental,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “There’s nothing wrong with his levers, you know what I mean? He lost it. The situation got away from him.”
Misiorowski wound up pitching a scoreless fourth inning, but his ERA still rose to 4.19. It's still so early in the youngster's career; Wednesday night's start was his eighth as a big-leaguer.
“It’ll come. It’ll be,” Misiorowski said, per McCalvy. “You just have to weather the storm and ride the rollercoaster of games.”
