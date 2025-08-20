Brewers Skipper Weighs In On Cubs' Kyle Tucker Benching Amid Rivalry Matchup
As the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs have squared off at Wrigley Field this week, star outfielder Kyle Tucker's benching has become the dominant storyline.
Tucker, the biggest name in the upcoming winter's free agent class, has been in a slump for nearly two months now, batting .189 with just one home run in 38 games since the start of July. He sat on the bench for both games of the Tuesday doubleheader, both wins for the Cubs.
Milwaukee still holds a seven-game lead over the Cubs, who are far less of a threat to mount a comeback in the division title race if Tucker isn't his usual self. And Brewers manager Pat Murphy thinks there's a simple explanation behind the 28-year-old's struggles.
Brewers' Pat Murphy dishes on Kyle Tucker's lack of production
Tucker injured his right ring finger during a game on June 1, and though the Cubs have downplayed the injury's significance, Murphy said before the doubleheader that he believes that finger is hindering his ability to get his normal swings off.
"I think Tucker is hurt," Murphy said during his appearance on 670 The Score. "I don't have any information, but Tucker's not the same. He's hurt, and he's playing through it. He's such a class kid that he probably doesn't mention it to anyone."
Tucker, now a four-time All-Star, arrived with the Cubs in a blockbuster trade in December that sent three young players with 16 years of club control to the Houston Astros. It was a big bet from the Brewers' division rival, and with the playoffs and free agency ahead, it's a bet that could still break either way.
In six games against the Brewers this year, Tucker is 6-for-20 (.300) with three doubles and three RBIs.
With five more games against the Cubs this season, Murphy and the Brewers will undoubtedly monitor Tucker's progress from this point forward. The division race may be heavily skewed in Milwaukee's favor by now, but if the two teams match up in the playoffs, Tucker emerging from his slump could be a potential difference-maker.
