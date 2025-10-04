Brewers' Pat Murphy Reveals Fiery Message For Freddy Peralta Before Game 1
The National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs is everything postseason baseball is supposed to be.
Two division rivals. A massive managerial subplot, with Craig Counsell's heel-turn coming to a head. An underdog franchise trying to win its first championship. And on Saturday, the Brewers will attempt to set the tone with their ace on the bump.
Freddy Peralta, the Brewers' lone fully healthy, playoff-tested starting pitcher, will take the ball to start Saturday's Game 1. And his manager had a message for him before the game that would make any Brewers player or fan want to run through a brick wall.
What Pat Murphy wants from Peralta
As he prepares to do battle with the Cubs' high-powered lineup, Peralta was told to empty the tank by his skipper.
"We just kind of messed with each other, and I said, Freddy you're our closer today," Murphy told his ace, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "You're our closer, so go out there like you're closing the game."
The Brewers have their bullpen locked and loaded, of course, considering they had almost a full week to rest ahead of this game. But Murphy and Peralta both have to be thinking about the rest of the series, with Quinn Priester's inexperience and José Quintana's recent injury layoff creating uncertainty with the rest of the rotation.
Peralta will assuredly receive Cy Young votes this season after putting up a 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts, with 204 strikeouts and 5.5 bWAR. Against the Cubs, he went 3-1 in four starts, pitching to. 3.43 ERA and striking out 22 across 21 innings.
It's all down to how he pitches in the postseason, though, as the Brewers pursue a long-awaited championship after the most dominant regular season in club history. He's never gone more than five innings in a playoff start before, so there's no better time to rise to the occasion.
Can Peralta pitch the Brewers to their first playoff series win in seven years? Soon, we'll all know the answer.
