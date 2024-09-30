Brewers' Pat Murphy Takes Hard Stance On Whether Willy Adames Will Return Next Season
The Milwaukee Brewers' biggest story of the offseason started early, as manager Pat Murphy commented on shortstop Willy Adames' offseason.
As most of the major league's regular season concluded on Sunday afternoon, rumors about free agency are already beginning to swirl. Following a 5-0 loss to the New York Mets, Murphy started to add fuel to the fire regarding impending free agent Adames' future with the club.
"Chances are, that's his last regular season game in a Brewer uniform and everybody knows that," Murphy told reporters on pulling Adames in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon. "I wanted him to feel that, feel the appreciation and I wanted the fans to get a chance to do that"
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits, including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
While it's unfortunate, Murphy's comments are likely true. The 29-year-old had one of his best seasons to date and as a result, a massive payday is headed his way -- which the Brewers historically wouldn't be comfortable paying.
Regardless, the skipper's gesture should not be forgotten. Adames quickly became a fan-favorite in Milwaukee and earned the seventh-inning ovation he was given.
Although it may be a reality, it's still disheartening to hear that Murphy himself isn't confident the Brewers could retain one of baseball's best middle infielders.
