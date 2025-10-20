Brewers Pending Free Agent Undergoes Elbow Surgery
The Milwaukee Brewers knew they wanted to add a few pieces ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, although they didn't make any massive moves.
Milwaukee opted to add around the edges, including veteran reliever Shelby Miller in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, Miller was only able to appear in 11 games as a member of the Brewers before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.
Miller got a bit of an update this week with MLB's official Brewers transaction log sharing that the veteran under went elbow surgery to repair the UCL and flexor tendon on Oct. 13th and is expected to miss most of the 2026 season, if not all of it.
"RHP Shelby Miller," MLB.com's transaction log said. "Injury: Right UCL sprain. IL date: Sept. 3 (60-day IL; retroactive to Sept. 2). Expected return: Late 2026 or start of '27. Status: Underwent surgery to repair the UCL and flexor tendon on Oct. 13 with Dr. Keith Meister and is likely to miss most or all of 2026. Will be a free agent after the World Series. (updated: Oct. 20)."
The Brewers hurler has had some rough luck
Back in early September, Miller acknowledged that he likely would miss at least the vast majority of the 2026 season, but said he could be ready to go in 2027.
"I'm definitely probably going to miss next year," Miller said as transcribed by ESPN. "Be ready for 2027, see how my arm feels, see where I'm at in my life and go from there."
Miller is 35 years old and is a 13-year big league veteran with a career 4.04 ERA. He won't turn 36 years old until Oct. 10, 2026. Plenty of relievers have found success in their late-30s, but coming off another significant elbow surgery will be difficult. He had Tommy John surgery back in 2017.
Now, Miller is heading to free agency with an uncertain future in Major League Baseball ahead. Hopefully, he's able to work his way back if he does decide to continue his career.
