Brewers Phenom Already Getting Jackson Chourio Comparisons
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have a bright future.
Milwaukee is loaded with young talent at the big league level led by 21-year-old Jackson Chourio and even more talent that should make their way to the big leagues over the next few years. One guy who has gotten a lot of buzz this spring certainly is Brewers No. 2 prospect Jesús Made.
He's gotten some action with the Brewers' big league roster in Spring Training at just 17 years old. He made his professional debut with the Brewers' Dominican Summer League club in 2024 and slashed .331/.458/.554 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, and six tripes in just 51 games.
Chourio made his debut in the Dominican Summer League also at the age of 17 and made the jump to the big leagues at 20 years old. He had a fantastic rookie year and there has been comparisons between the two players throughout Spring Training.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo talked about the state of the Brewers' farm system and had nothing but praise for Made.
"Chourio went straight to full-season ball for his United States debut after that first Spring Training experience and there’s some organizational conviction that Made can follow suit and jump on a similar fast track," Mayo said.
“What will it ultimately come down to? Baseball skill-wise, we’re confident he could go to Carolina, probably like Jackson did,” Brewers farm director Tom Flanagan said. “But it’s also all the off the field stuff. You’re in a new country, you’re not even 18 years old yet, how do you go to a grocery store, keeping up with the language. Balancing the life skills and all the things that growing up in the States you kind of take for granted. That’s going to be the big factor.
“It came naturally to Jackson, and he was comfortable in the States. Jesús has shown signs of that already, so we’re hopeful he can at least start out on that path. Where it ends up, we’ll see.”
There's certainly a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee right now.
