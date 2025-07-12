Brewers Phenom Catches Stray As Phillies Fume Over All-Star Snubs: 'A Joke'
The Philadelphia Phillies are not happy with the 2025 All-Star Game selections.
Kyle Schwarber was the only Phillie to earn a spot, despite excellent seasons thus far from Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, and Trea Turner.
“It’s unfortunate,” Schwarber said on Friday, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. “I wish my teammates were there. We know what we have, and I think that we’re grateful for what we have.”
Frustration over the selections boiled over in Philadelphia’s clubhouse after a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday at Petco Park, when news broke that Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski, with just five major-league starts, was named an All-Star.
Phillies players were particularly miffed that Misiorowski was chosen for the game over Sánchez and Suárez.
“What a joke,” Turner said, per Gelb. “That’s (expletive) terrible. I mean, that’s terrible, dude. … It’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there… It’s whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most.”
J.T. Realmuto echoed Turner’s sentiment, per Gelb: “That’s just how MLB does it now. Nothing against the Misiorowski kid. But those two (Sánchez and Suárez) are deserving of being on the team in the first place. There’s no doubt.”
Nick Castellanos also chimed in, per Gelb: “Major League Baseball is really just focusing on the most marketable players… They’re going to think it’s getting more popular.”
Sánchez and Suárez have had seasons deserving of All-Star berths. Sánchez entered Saturday 7-2 on the year with a 2.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts across 107 2/3 innings pitched (18 starts). Suárez was 7-2 with a 1.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings (13 starts).
Per Gelb, “Suárez … revealed he had been asked earlier in the week by MLB to attend the All-Star Game. The league told him he could be an All-Star if he agreed to pitch an inning in the game. He declined, citing a desire to rest and be as prepared as he could for the Phillies in the season’s second half.”
It seems unfair that Suárez won’t be an All-Star for the above reason. MLB might need to make a change as to how All-Stars are named in the future, specifically concerning pitchers.
