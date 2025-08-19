Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Phenom Could Be On His Way Back To Milwaukee

The Brewers got some good news on Tuesday...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers have dominated teams lately and one thing that should be scaring opposing teams right now is the fact they have done so without arguably their best overall player.

Young outfielder Jackson Chourio hasn't played in a game since July 29th due to a hamstring injury. Initially, there was optimism that injury wouldn't require an Injured List stint, but it was worst than initially expected and he currently is on the IL.

Brewers fans can start to get excited, though. MLB.com's Adam McCavly shared on Tuesday that the current expectation is that the 21-year-old will begin a minor league rehab stint on Friday.

"The Brewers plan to send OF Jackson Chourio (hamstring) on rehab assignment beginning Friday," McCalvy said.

Brewers offense about to get significant spark plug back into the mix

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio
Jul 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a triple against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Milwaukee entered play on Tuesday winners of 15 of its last 16 games dating back to August 1st. Milwaukee's entire historic 14-game winning streak was with Chourio on the Injured List. They are streaking right now. Imagine what they're about to look like with Chourio back in the lineup?

Before going down with his hamstring injury, Chourio was slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and 71 runs scored in 106 games played.

This kid is the real deal and will help take the Brewers' offense to an even higher level. Milwaukee entered play on Tuesday with an eye-popping 79-45 record. They are only going to get better in the near future. The Brewers just got back Jacob Misiorowski after missing time due to an injury. Chourio isn't far away. Fans now should just be looking closely to see if there are any setbacks.

It was a big day for the Brewers on Tuesday. It was also reported that Rhys Hoskins is beginning a minor league rehab assigment. There was a time early in the season that there was a real argument that Chourio, Hoskins, and Christian Yelich were the top three sluggers on the team. Two are out but Milwaukee has found ways to win games. It's about to get even easier in the near future.

More MLB: Brewers Announce Decision For $34 Million Slugger

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed