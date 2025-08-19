Brewers Phenom Could Be On His Way Back To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have dominated teams lately and one thing that should be scaring opposing teams right now is the fact they have done so without arguably their best overall player.
Young outfielder Jackson Chourio hasn't played in a game since July 29th due to a hamstring injury. Initially, there was optimism that injury wouldn't require an Injured List stint, but it was worst than initially expected and he currently is on the IL.
Brewers fans can start to get excited, though. MLB.com's Adam McCavly shared on Tuesday that the current expectation is that the 21-year-old will begin a minor league rehab stint on Friday.
"The Brewers plan to send OF Jackson Chourio (hamstring) on rehab assignment beginning Friday," McCalvy said.
Brewers offense about to get significant spark plug back into the mix
Milwaukee entered play on Tuesday winners of 15 of its last 16 games dating back to August 1st. Milwaukee's entire historic 14-game winning streak was with Chourio on the Injured List. They are streaking right now. Imagine what they're about to look like with Chourio back in the lineup?
Before going down with his hamstring injury, Chourio was slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and 71 runs scored in 106 games played.
This kid is the real deal and will help take the Brewers' offense to an even higher level. Milwaukee entered play on Tuesday with an eye-popping 79-45 record. They are only going to get better in the near future. The Brewers just got back Jacob Misiorowski after missing time due to an injury. Chourio isn't far away. Fans now should just be looking closely to see if there are any setbacks.
It was a big day for the Brewers on Tuesday. It was also reported that Rhys Hoskins is beginning a minor league rehab assigment. There was a time early in the season that there was a real argument that Chourio, Hoskins, and Christian Yelich were the top three sluggers on the team. Two are out but Milwaukee has found ways to win games. It's about to get even easier in the near future.