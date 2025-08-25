Brewers Phenom Facing 'Most Pressure' Ahead of Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball for most of the season, but they've been the best team in the sport for the last few months and it hasn't been particularly close.
They're going to need to continue this hot stretch into the postseason. At that point, they're going to need to be firing on all cylinders in order to come out of the loaded National League.
Owen Jonas of FanSided recently suggested the Brewers' rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski was set to be under the most pressure ahead of the postseason.
Jacob Misiorowski facing the most pressure for the Brewers
"In late July, when the Milwaukee Brewers had Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, and Jacob Misiorowski covering more than half of their rotation and pitching at an elite level, it was easy to see how their eventual postseason pitching schedule would shake out," Jonas wrote. "Having three starters who could all potentially start game one of a playoff series is a huge advantage and makes for a difficult matchup for any opponent. However, since missing two weeks with a minor injury to his left shin at the beginning of August, The Miz hasn’t looked like the same pitcher. He’s allowed eight earned runs in his last two starts in large part due to a concerning lack of command.
"The Miz is still just 23 years old, so asking him to be the elite pitcher that he was prior to the injury might be a tall ask, but the difference between the Brewers having two elite arms at the top of their rotation and having three is significant, especially once playoff baseball begins."
The Brewers need their rookie to return to the form he was before his injury. While they might not be doomed to lose if he doesn't, it would certainly help their case if he could be a top of the rotation starter down the stretch.
Milwaukee knows what it's going to get with Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff this year. Both starters have been reliable and consistent. If Misiorowski can become reliable down the stretch, Milwaukee with be a nightmare for any team to face,
More MLB: Postseason Push? Brewers Urged To Add 25-Year-Old Star To Roster