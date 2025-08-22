Postseason Push? Brewers Urged To Add 25-Year-Old Star To Roster
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the league right now and there's a chance they're only going to get better over the next few weeks.
Milwaukee doesn't have many holes on its roster, but it could look to add to the bullpen when September rolls around. Luckily for the Brewers, they have a star pitching prospect who could come up and help the team win games down the stretch.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Brewers would call-up talented reliever Craig Yoho to be a piece of the World Series push for Craig Counsell's club.
Brewers pushed to add Craig Yoho to the roster
"The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the league record-wise, and obviously don't have many needs. With that in mind, every team will add a pitcher in September, and the Brewers should make theirs Craig Yoho," Rotman wrote. "Yoho, one of the best reliever prospects in the game, has struggled in his seven big league appearances, but has also allowed a total of four earned runs in 40 innings pitched (0.90 ERA) at Triple-A.
"He's struck out 50 batters in those 40 frames and hasn't allowed a single home run. He's been completely and utterly dominant. Yes, the first couple of stints he's had in the majors haven't gone well, mainly because of walks, but he's been too dominant to not have some sort of role in the Brewers' bullpen down the stretch. Worst-case scenario, if he can't seem to figure it out, Milwaukee doesn't need to carry him on its postseason roster. They have the luxury of giving a prospect with absurd upside a trial run, and hopefully that's what they do."
Yoho has been dominant in the minor leagues, but horrible in each stint with Milwaukee. At this point, he should be brought up to the big leagues to work out the kinks in low leverage situations. This idea would help the Brewers set one of their top prospects up for success moving forward.
The righty doesn't have anything else to prove in Triple-A. If he can put the pieces together at the big-league level, he could be a staple in the team's bullpen for years to come.
