Brewers' Quinn Priester Breaks Silence On Wrist Injury

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester (46) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers had a slight scare on Wednesday but fans can let out a sigh of relief.

Ahead of the Brewers' clash against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the club announced a slew of tough updates. Milwaukee announced Trevor Megill to the Injured List, Logan Henderson to the 60-Day Injured List, and that newly-signed Erick Fedde would get the ball on Wednesday as Quinn Priester got pushed due to a "wrist thing."

Now, those are some rough updates, especially at this time of the year. While this is the case, Fedde looked good in his first outing for the Brewers going 4 1/3 innings while allowed just two earned runs after Aaron Ashby pitched the first two innings.

On Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that the current expectation is that Priester will be able to go for the club on Saturday when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Quinn Priester opened up after his injury scare

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester
Aug 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester (46) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Quinn Priester has a minor right wrist issue. He’s tentatively scheduled to start Saturday in Toronto," Rosiak said. "Sal Frelick is being given a rest day today. If all goes well at Nashville tonight, Jackson Chourio will join the Brewers in Toronto."

Priester downplayed the wrist ailment on Wednesday night and made it sound like everything is going to be alright, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Quinn Priester on his level of concern about the wrist: 'None. This is something we all talked about and felt this was a good decision, just in terms of setting us up to finish strong rather than at 90 percent. That's the difference to me, it's like, 90 percent or 100 percent?'"

With all of the injuries going around, this is the type of update Brewers fans must've been looking for. Priester has been a revelation since coming over to Milwaukee in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. He has a 3.44 ERA in 24 total appearances -- including 19 starts. Milwaukee seems to win every time he touches the rubber. Now, it seems like his next shot will be Saturday and there isn't any long-term concern.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

